Dubai Chambers, CCPIT Zhejiang discuss enhancing bilateral trade

DUBAI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers on Monday held a meeting with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Zhejiang Provincial Committee (CCPIT Zhejiang) to discuss opportunities to develop economic cooperation and strengthen trade and investment relations between Dubai and China.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Chen Jianzhong, Chairman of CCPIT Zhejiang & CCOIC Zhejiang.

Discussions focused on ways to advance the economic partnership between the two markets, with a focus on key sectors presenting opportunities to deepen trade and investment cooperation, including the digital economy.

“We are committed to strengthening bridges of cooperation with Chinese provinces, including Zhejiang, by supporting open channels of communication between the business communities and facilitating the flow of investments," Lootah said. "This contributes to unlocking new opportunities for strategic partnerships, supports the growth of bilateral trade, and enhances the competitiveness of companies in both markets.”

The organisation of this meeting comes as part of a series of meetings and discussions held by the Chambers with various Chinese entities, aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two sides.

Zhejiang is ranked as China’s fourth-largest provincial economy.