Assent Steel Industries to expand structural steel fabrication footprint at Dubai Industrial City

DUBAI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, has signed a musataha agreement with Assent Steel Industries, one of the UAE’s largest structural steel fabricators and suppliers, to expand its operations within the district and strengthen its advanced manufacturing capabilities serving global markets.

Assent Steel Industries is planning a further AED120 million investment over the next three years, bringing its total investment at Dubai Industrial City to AED406 million.

Spanning approximately 2.2 million sq.ft. of new development, the expansion will bring Assent Steel Industries’ total hired space at Dubai Industrial City to approximately 5.1 million sq.ft. reinforcing its position as one of the region’s leading steel fabrication hubs.

The new facility is expected to be operational by Q2 2028, with phased ramp-up aligned to project demand.

“This expansion by Assent Steel Industries underscores the confidence industrial leaders place in Dubai Industrial City as a long-term base for growth,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City.

He added, “With its integrated infrastructure, strong logistics network, and proximity to key trade gateways, the district enables manufacturers such as Assent Steel Industries to expand capacity, enhance efficiency, and strengthen their position in global supply chains, in line with the UAE’s national industrial agenda including Operation 300bn and the Dubai Economic Agenda.”

Assent Steel Industries’ expanded facility will increase production capacity from approximately 100,000 tonnes per annum to around 130,000 tonnes per annum, enabling the company to meet rising demand for large-scale infrastructure and energy projects across global markets.

Niall O’Connell, Managing Director of Assent Steel Industries, said, “The expansion of our facility reflects our commitment to strengthening our engineering and fabrication capabilities while continuing to deliver complex steel structures for clients worldwide. Dubai’s industrial ecosystem gives us the scale, efficiency, and connectivity required to serve demanding international markets.”