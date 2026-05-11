NYU Abu Dhabi, Tharawat Family Business Forum document 200 years of regional business history

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- NYU Abu Dhabi and the Tharawat Family Business Forum have reached a major milestone through the Family Business Histories Project. Its flagship Spotlight Series now comprises 100 profiles documenting regional family businesses.

Published in English and, newly, in Arabic, the articles capture founders’ life stories, tracing the origins of their early entrepreneurial ventures and the evolution of their companies over decades.

By making these stories accessible in Arabic, the project further strengthens its mission to preserve regional heritage.

The joint research initiative brings together academic and industry expertise to document the historical impact of family businesses across the MENASA region.

The expanding collection offers multiple entry points for researchers and entrepreneurs to explore founders’ journeys and the opportunities they seized across different environments. It features profiles of family businesses founded as early as 1830 through to 1994.

The articles are available through an online portal with a sophisticated navigation system, enabling readers to easily access and explore the collection.

Associate Professor of History and Vice Provost of NYU Abu Dhabi Martin Klimke said that through this collaboration, NYU Abu Dhabi brings its research expertise to a project that documents and preserves an essential part of the region’s economic and social history.

"By capturing these entrepreneurial journeys and making them accessible to wider audiences, including in Arabic, the initiative not only advances academic understanding but also provides valuable insights for current and future generations of business leaders," he added.

General Manager of the Tharawat Family Business Forum Farida El Agamy said, “This collection of stories represents the first global series to consistently document the founding journeys of family enterprises across the region. The insights drawn from these narratives are highly relevant for today’s family business leaders and entrepreneurs, highlighting how both personal and external factors can drive success while also challenging long-term sustainability."