Solutions+, Inception partner to scale enterprise AI implementation across GCC

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Solutions+, a Mubadala company and a leading UAE business consultancy offering digital solutions and shared services, has entered a strategic partnership with Inception, a G42 company, to accelerate the implementation of enterprise AI solutions across the Mubadala Investment Company “Mubadala” Group and the wider GCC market.

Announced at Make it in the Emirates 2026, the partnership focuses on helping organisations move beyond pilot use cases to fully integrated, operational AI systems that deliver measurable business impact.

The partnership agreement was signed by Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director of Solutions+, and Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception. The partnership supports the UAE’s broader ambition to embed advanced technologies into core industries and scale national capabilities in AI-driven transformation.

As part of the agreement, Solutions+ will act as the lead delivery and client interface for Inception’s AI products and services across the Mubadala Group ecosystem, as well as UAE government and private sector clients. The partnership combines Inception’s AI product expertise with Solutions+’s delivery, industry insight and governance capabilities to enable end-to-end implementation.

Al Nabhani said, “Enterprise AI adoption is accelerating, but many organisations are still working to scale beyond initial use cases and embed it into core operations. The priority now is execution, with a focus on integrating AI in a way that delivers consistent, measurable results. Through our partnership with Inception, we are combining advanced AI solutions with structured delivery and governance, enabling organisations to operationalise AI and achieve tangible business outcomes.”

Koshy stated, “The Mubadala ecosystem sets a high bar for performance and accountability. Partnering with Solutions+ to serve that ecosystem is a validation of what Inception is built for: sovereign, enterprise-grade AI that delivers at scale. This collaboration gives us the structured delivery and governance layer to match our product capabilities and deepens our reach within one of the region's most significant institutional networks.”

Establishing a streamlined, governed approach to deploying enterprise AI products and services across the Mubadala Group and the broader public and private client network, the collaboration will aid faster adoption and clearer accountability from design through to implementation.

A core pillar of the combined offering will be enterprise integration, including close alignment with Oracle-based environments and the development of pre-built connectors to embed AI into day-to-day business workflows.

Solutions+ will provide delivery oversight, project governance and industry expertise, while Inception will continue to lead AI product development and innovation. Beyond Mubadala Group, the partnership will drive go-to-market initiatives across the GCC, supporting organisations in scaling AI adoption and in a structured and commercially viable way.