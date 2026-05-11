Bremner claims Catalonia title in Race to Dubai with historic record

BARCELONA, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Young South African golfer Yurav Bremner has written his name into the history books after recording the biggest winning margin by a first-time champion on the DP World Tour following his dominant victory at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship, which concluded on Sunday in Barcelona, Spain.

The 22-year-old finished on a remarkable 28-under-par, an incredible 14 shots clear of fellow South African Shaun Norris, who finished second on 14-under-par.

In doing so, Bremner broke the long-standing record previously held by American legend Tiger Woods, whose first DP World Tour-affiliated victory came by an 11-shot margin when he won the Masters Tournament in 1997.

The South African also broke the course record at Real Club de Golf El Prat after carding nine-under-par rounds in both the third and fourth rounds — an astonishing performance from a player competing in just his ninth DP World Tour event.

The victory earned Bremner 585 Race to Dubai points, propelling him up 131 places into 26th position in the latest standings released on Monday, with a total of 650 points.

Bremner said, “I honestly don’t have the words. I’ve worked incredibly hard to get to this point, and it’s amazing to finally see the rewards. The past eight or nine months have been full of challenges as I’ve tried to build myself into this level of player. It’s a dream come true.”

The Catalunya event was the first tournament of this season’s European Swing and the 18th event overall on the 2026 Race to Dubai schedule. The global season, which carries Dubai’s name and branding, is set to feature at least 42 tournaments across 25 countries worldwide.