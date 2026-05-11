Sharjah Ruler chairs UODH’s Board of Trustees meeting

SHARJAH, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Al Dhaid, chaired the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan affirmed that the university is making steady progress toward its goals, highlighting that recent achievements across various agricultural and veterinary domains are advancing rapidly, demonstrating the strength and quality of the university's academic programmes and the students' excellence in science and research.

He pointed out that the universities in Sharjah did not begin from scratch. They sought to take advantage of the specialised programmes offered by global universities with advanced academic quality. These universities had students who achieved excellent results by signing academic agreements and attracting internationally accredited programmes.

This approach allows Sharjah’s universities to keep improving these programs and build on them effectively. This, in turn, benefits students' scientific research and enhances the quality of higher education outcomes.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah stressed the importance of ongoing improvement in education and the continuous search for the best academic and scientific practices to achieve the best outcomes. He noted that Sharjah’s universities have secured a prominent spot among educational institutions in the region. This is evident in the quality of their published scientific research, which has been recognised by specialised international organisations.

Additionally, these universities have made significant contributions through their strong academic and research presence. They have also played a key role in training skilled nationals with the knowledge needed to serve key sectors and support future development plans.

The Board discussed several agenda items related to the university’s administrative and educational development plans and reviewed the performance of the various committees to enhance institutional efficiency and support the university’s future plans.

The Board also reviewed the university’s achievements during the past period, including developing the educational and applied infrastructure for academic programmes, most notably the mobile veterinary clinic and the smart farm, in addition to improving the educational environment for students, providing modern facilities and equipment that contribute to raising the efficiency of practical and research training, which aligns with the university’s goals of preparing specialised staff to support the agricultural and veterinary sectors while achieving sustainability and food security.

The BoT also discussed cooperation with several prestigious universities to offer dual programmes in specialised fields, as well as presenting summer training programs for students, including a programme for students from the College of Agriculture at the Royal University of Agriculture in the United Kingdom in summer 2026.

Dr Aisha Ahmed Bushlaibi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid, reviewed a summary of the university’s key achievements from the past period. This includes the accreditation of the Skills Development Centre as a professional development centre by an accredited organisation in the United Kingdom. It also highlights the university's scientific research accomplishments during the academic year.

The Board looked over the reports from the Finance, Academic, Internal Audit, and Compliance Committees, as well as the Financial Resources Development Committee. These reports show their work over the past period. The Board also checked the progress of teaching, research, and administrative processes.

On the sidelines of the meeting, His Highness visited the student exhibition, which highlights several research projects and initiatives that tackle issues of sustainability, food security, and veterinary health, featuring modern technologies and artificial intelligence in agriculture and animal care.

He listened to explanations about different projects focused on improving soil quality and reducing water use. There are solutions for treating crop damage after harvest using natural materials. Additionally, the exhibition showcases sustainable agricultural systems that combine fish farming and vertical farming. These efforts support the UAE’s sustainability and food security goals.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan received a briefing regarding initiatives in veterinary medicine and public health, including proper use of antibiotics and their effects on both human and animal health. He also viewed a presentation on modern teaching tools for training students in laboratories, including simulations, radiation, and 3D models.

The Ruler of Sharjah saw a model of the mobile veterinary clinic, which promotes applied education, scientific excellence, and academic initiatives related to community service at the university.

He was briefed on the details of the mobile veterinary clinic. This clinic will improve students' clinical awareness and help them handle animals. Additionally, it aims to promote ethical practices and deepen their understanding of the community's needs in the veterinary field.

This initiative supports the College of Veterinary Medicine's objective of preparing graduates who are skilled and aware of their responsibilities toward animals, their owners, employers, and the wider community.

The Ruler of Sharjah reviewed the university's expansion projects, both completed and future plans, as well as those currently under construction. These projects include a 1,000-seat theater equipped with modern technology and various facilities like multi-purpose halls, classrooms, and workshops.

He also examined the detailed plans for the university mosque. It will have a men's prayer hall that can accommodate 1,400 worshippers, along with restrooms and ablution facilities. There will also be a women's prayer hall with space for 450 worshippers.

He learned about the construction of the university's agricultural laboratories. The project includes four agricultural labs, a seed lab, and two greenhouses. It also features various facilities that support scientific research and practical training for students. This helps improve their skills in sustainable agriculture and food security.

Additionally, students will benefit from services like the addition of 640 shaded parking spaces, which increases parking capacity.

The Ruler of Sharjah moved to the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Foundation’s “EKTIFA” exhibition, showcasing organic products, in addition to revealing new products to be available in local markets in the coming days, such as: Mleiha dried milk, mozzarella cheese, wheat germ, organic harissa grains, organic ice cream, low-fat milk, low-fat yogurt, honey cereal flakes, original wholegrain cereal flakes, chocolate cereal flakes, red berry cereal flakes, in addition to the luxurious “Qand” chocolate.

The establishment also announced plans to launch high-protein milk for athletes, with up to 43 percent protein. It will also introduce "Zahrat Al-Samar," a new type of Al Faya honey. This initiative supports local food production by aiming to bring around 140 organic food products to the UAE market over the next three years. This move helps the country work towards food self-sufficiency and sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan was accompanied during the tour by: Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr Khalifa Musbeh Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock; Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Public Works; Sultan bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs; Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority; Dr Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; and Dr Mohammed Abdullah bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Al Dhaid Municipal Council; Dr Aisha Ahmed Bushlaibi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid; Dr. Salem Zayed Al Tunaiji, Head of the Department of Arabic Language and Emirati Studies at the Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah; Dr Saeed Musbeh Al Kaabi, former Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council; Dr Khalifa Musbeh Bin Youlk Al Ketbi, Director of the Engineering Department at Al Mudam Municipality; Dr Saeed Hareb Dhahi Al Mansouri, Head of the Human Resources Planning Department at the Sharjah Police; Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Khasouni, an officer in the Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior; Dr Khalfan Khamis Al Razi Al Shamsi, Assistant Dean for Scientific Research at Abu Dhabi Police College; and Dr Musbeh Saeed Balajid Al Ketbi, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work.