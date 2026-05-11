Mare 'Lacaro du Croate' claims UAE President's Cup for Arabian Horses title in France

PARIS, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The 33rd edition of the UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses achieved a distinguished European debut through its French leg, hosted at the ParisLongchamp racecourse in the capital, Paris, on Sunday.

This took place within a global evening of the Emirates French Guineas (Poule d'Essai) races, in a scene that embodied the prestigious status of the Precious Cup and its growing presence in major European arenas.

The Precious Cup race series enjoys the support and attention of the UAE's leadership. This support is directed toward plans for developing the Arabian horse racing industry, continuing support for owners and breeders around the world, and encouraging the breeding and acquisition of Arabian horses to preserve this authentic heritage.

The 5-year-old mare Lacaro du Croate, sired by (No Risk Al Maury x Beanie du Croate out of Dahess), owned by Mansoor bin Khalil bin Mansour Al Shahwani, under the supervision of trainer Xavier Thomas-Demeulte and ridden by jockey Guillaume Guedj-Gay, managed to record a striking victory.

She was crowned champion of the French leg of the UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses (Group 1), which was held over a 2,000-metre turf track for horses aged four years and older, with the participation of an elite group of the most prominent Arabian horses in France and Europe.

The champion delivered a strong performance in the decisive metres after successfully establishing her presence on the track. She showed a great ability to surge and maintain her rhythm until the finish line, deciding the title in a race characterised by strength and rivalry, confirming her position among the most prominent Arabian horses in Group 1 racing.

Lacaro du Croate completed the race distance in a time of 2:13:84 minutes. She finished ahead of the Wathnan Racing stable's horse Lebeau du Carrere (Al Mourtajez x Almanara du Carrere), which took second place. The horse Muneer (Al Mourtajez x Muneera) came in third, while Al Zeeb for Al Shaqab Racing finished fourth, and RB Kingmaker for Hilal Alalawi came in fifth.

The victory of Lacaro du Croate reflects the extension of her rising career in Group 1 races, as she bolstered her record to 3 wins and 8 podium finishes from 11 starts with a rating of 120. This adds a high-ranking title to her record in one of the most prominent legs of the UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses.

The Emirates French Guineas races, held under the sponsorship of the UAE President's Cup, witnessed strong competition and distinguished participation at ParisLongchamp.

The colt Rayf (Sea The Moon x Raayisa), carrying the colours of the Aga Khan Studs, was crowned champion of the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains (Group 1). Under the supervision of trainer Francis-Henri Graffard and ridden by jockey Mickael Barzalona, he decided the title in a time of 1:38:63 minutes over 1,600 metres with a prize pool of 650,000 euros.

Additionally, the filly Diamond Necklace (St Mark's Basilica x Prudenzia) won the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (Group 1) title.

Held over the same 1,600-metre distance with a prize pool of 550,000 euros, she competed under the supervision of world-class trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore. She delivered a strong performance to claim the title in a time of 1:40:73 minutes, confirming the status of the Emirates French Guineas as one of the most important classic fixtures for colts and fillies in Europe.

The UAE-French carnival saw a distinguished official presence, led by Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to France, and Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the UAE President’s Cup Series. They participated in crowning the champions of the Precious Cup and the winners of the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains and Pouliches amidst a festive atmosphere that brought together winning owners, trainers, and jockeys.

Musallam Al Amri, member of the Higher Organising Committee, said the prestigious series continues to strengthen its global presence at major equestrian venues in line with the vision of the UAE leadership. He said the France leg delivered an impressive start to the European season during the Emirates French Guineas evening at ParisLongchamp.

"After the great success achieved in the American leg during the Kentucky Derby, the France leg came to confirm the prestigious status of the Precious Cup through strong and exciting races that saw the participation of elite Arabian horses, alongside the Emirates French Guineas races. This reflects the leading role of the UAE in supporting Purebred Arabian horses and enhancing their global presence," he added.