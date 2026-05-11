Sharjah Ruler witnesses MOCCAE-UODH MoU signing

SHARJAH,11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Al Dhaid (UODH), attended, on Monday, the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), established between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the University of Al Dhaid.

The MoU aims to enhance research and academic cooperation in agriculture and livestock, as well as to build national capacities.

Held at the University of Al Dhaid, the MoU was signed by Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the MOCCAE, and Dr Aisha Ahmed Bushlaibi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid.

Attended by Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, the MoU’s purpose is to form a collaboration between the MOCCAE and the UODH by supporting scientific research and studies, enhancing academic, technical and legislative integration, in addition to developing national capabilities in agricultural and livestock security, which aligns with the UAE’s strategic objectives.

Cooperation in implementing joint programs in the veterinary and agricultural sectors is also included in the agreement, along with organising seminars, sharing experiences, and encouraging innovation and developing national capacities via specialized programmes.

Both parties showed dedication to cooperation, which will support the academic and research process and provide an advanced educational and training environment that prepares qualified national cadres for the demands of the job market. The cooperation is expected to reflect on the quality of educational and research outcomes and to develop products and services provided to society.