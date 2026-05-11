UAE Ministry of Investment attends SelectUSA Investment Summit

WASHINGTON, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the UAE Ministry of Investment attended the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2026, held in Washington D.C.

Led by Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, the delegation engaged with US partners, investors, and economic stakeholders to strengthen bilateral investment dialogue, build public and private sector relationships, connect US capital with UAE opportunities, and advance partnerships aligned with national investment priorities spanning technology and AI, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure.

The Ministry's participation reflects the depth of the UAE-US investment relationship, anchored by a 10-year US $1.4 trillion bilateral investment framework, and reinforced by existing capital ties, including more than US $35 billion in UAE investment stock in the US and more than US$5 billion in US investment stock in the UAE.

Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, said: “The UAE's investment relationship with the United States is one of our most significant strategic partnerships. Anchored by a 10-year, US$1.4 trillion bilateral investment framework and supported by deep capital ties on both sides, this relationship reflects genuine mutual value.

Our participation in SelectUSA 2026 was an opportunity to translate that ambition into action engaging directly with US investors across technology and AI, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and life sciences, while reinforcing the UAE's position as the gateway of choice for American capital seeking global growth.”

The UAE Ministry of Investment's participation in SelectUSA 2026 underscores the UAE's commitment to translate this landmark bilateral framework into tangible outcomes: concrete capital flows, strategic partnerships, and sustained economic collaboration.

As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's most dynamic investment destinations, continued engagement with American investors and institutions remains central to accelerating economic diversification and attracting transformative capital.