EU Council restores full application of EU-Syria Cooperation Agreement

BRUSSELS, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The EU Council today adopted a decision terminating the partial suspension of the Cooperation Agreement between the European Economic Community and the Syrian Arab Republic. The decision repeals Council Decision 2011/523/EU that introduced the suspension.

By ending the partial suspension, the Council reinstates the full application of the Cooperation Agreement, marking an important step towards strengthening the bilateral relations between the EU and Syria.

The Cooperation Agreement between the EU and Syria, concluded in 1977, provides the framework for economic and trade relations between the parties.