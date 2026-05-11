UAE participates in 84th session of IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee in London

LONDON, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, participated in the 84th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84), organised by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in London, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at protecting the marine environment and enhancing the sustainability of the maritime transport sector.

During the meeting, several proposals submitted by the UAE were adopted with the support of a majority of member states. Among the most notable was the resolution concerning measures to protect the marine environment in the Arabian Sea, the Sea of Oman, and the Gulf region, particularly in and around the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to enhanced maritime safety and security in the region.

The UAE’s participation comes within the framework of its leading role in supporting joint international action and advancing a sustainable maritime transport system, in line with its strategic vision for protecting the marine environment and achieving climate neutrality.