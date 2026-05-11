Critical Care Conference calls for accelerated integration of AI into intensive care units

DUBAI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The 22nd Critical Care Conference, which concluded yesterday at the InterContinental Festival City Dubai, has urged healthcare institutions to fast-track the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into intensive care systems across hospitals.

The conference brought together more than 1,500 physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals from 49 countries, highlighting the growing global focus on the future of critical care medicine and AI-driven healthcare solutions.

Participants highlighted that artificial intelligence is becoming an essential pillar in intensive care medicine due to its ability to accelerate diagnosis, predict patient outcomes, and support clinical decision-making through real-time analysis of laboratory data and vital indicators.

AI systems are now capable of forecasting whether a patient’s condition is likely to deteriorate or improve, identifying the risk of infections and the potential need for antibiotics within the next 24 hours, as well as determining the optimal timing for reducing sedation and awakening patients.

Experts mentioned that AI platforms are increasingly providing physicians with comprehensive and highly accurate recommendations regarding medical interventions and treatment pathways.

The conference also recommended establishing specialized research and study groups under a unified “Critical Care Network” aimed at creating a comprehensive database covering all intensive care units in hospitals.

The proposed network would include information on ICU capacity, bed availability, treatment specialties, required expertise, and nursing workforce needs, with the objective of enhancing critical care services and elevating them to internationally competitive standards.

Dr. Hussain Nasser Al Rahma, President of the Conference, said that access to integrated medical data can significantly reduce the time and effort required from physicians by providing immediate insights into patients’ vital conditions, necessary laboratory investigations, and appropriate treatment plans to help prevent potential complications.

Conference participants further stressed the importance of adopting systems that support scientific research related to common critical care challenges, while integrating advanced technologies that enhance physicians’ performance and contribute to reducing patients’ length of stay in intensive care units.

Speaking to Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Al Rahma explained that the conference’s final day was entirely dedicated to artificial intelligence and its transformative role in critical care departments.

He described AI as a vital companion to physicians and an intelligent support tool capable of analyzing massive volumes of data instantaneously, enabling faster and more precise medical decisions. Among the most important applications discussed were predictive analytics and early warning systems powered by smart algorithms capable of forecasting serious complications — such as acute heart failure or sepsis — before they occur, allowing doctors to intervene proactively and potentially save lives.

Dr. Al Rahma also highlighted the role of AI-powered remote monitoring systems that provide around-the-clock patient surveillance, noting that artificial intelligence has helped reduce the administrative and paperwork burden on medical teams, allowing healthcare professionals to devote more time to direct patient care.

He added that AI technologies are also contributing to reducing human error, accelerating emergency response times, and enabling personalized treatment plans tailored to the condition of each individual patient.