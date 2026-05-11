DEWA CEO highlights clean energy projects, digital innovation during meeting with Qatar’s Consul General

DUBAI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Saeed bin Ali Al Hajri, Consul General of Qatar in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at DEWA’s headquarters.

Al Tayer briefed the Qatari Consul General on DEWA’s mandate, activities, development journey, service quality and operational efficiency, underscoring DEWA’s commitment to providing world class infrastructure in line with the highest standards of reliability, efficiency and availability.

The meeting highlighted DEWA’s strategic vision and strong commitment to sustainable development. Both sides reaffirmed the strong relations between the UAE and Qatar and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between DEWA and Qatari companies in the electricity and water desalination sectors.

They also explored opportunities to further strengthen this cooperation to serve mutual interests and enhance integration among entities operating in these sectors across the GCC.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s key initiatives and leading development projects that align with the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership. He also shed light on DEWA’s strategic objectives to expand clean energy projects and accelerate the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, including digitisation, artificial intelligence and advanced innovative solutions.