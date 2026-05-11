Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Nurses Day

ABU DHABI,11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Frontline Heroes Office expressed its deep pride in the pivotal and exceptional role played by nurses in supporting the health and sustainability of communities, praising their vital contributions across all areas of healthcare.

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, observed annually on May 12, the Office highlighted that the nursing workforce represents the fundamental backbone of healthcare systems and the beating heart of care delivery, given their continuous efforts in improving quality of life, advancing public health standards, and strengthening the capacity of societies to grow and thrive.

The Office noted that the nursing profession extends beyond its therapeutic role to encompass a broader developmental impact, contributing to social and economic stability through the provision of sustainable care and preventive health services, which positively reflect on the overall development journey.

The Frontline Heroes Office reaffirmed, on this occasion, its full support for frontline workers, expressing its profound appreciation for their noble humanitarian mission, embodied daily in caring for patients, alleviating their suffering, instilling hope, and making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and communities.

The Office also commended the outstanding efforts of nursing professionals, emphasizing that they are a cornerstone in building a sustainable healthcare future, and that supporting and empowering them is both a national and humanitarian responsibility that reflects deep appreciation and gratitude for this noble profession.