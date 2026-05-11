Activation of paid parking system in new sectors of Musaffah

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Q Mobility announced the activation of paid parking in new sectors within Musaffah, Abu Dhabi, under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. This step comes as part of the ongoing phased expansion plan that began in January 2026, aimed at regulating public parking usage and enhancing traffic flow across key areas in the emirate.

The third phase of the paid parking implementation in Musaffah will begin on 18 May 2026 and includes sectors M5, M6, M21, M22, and M23. A total of 3,921 surface parking spaces will be activated under this phase, distributed as follows: M5 (661 spaces), M6 (710 spaces), M21 (1,100 spaces), M22 (800 spaces), and M23 (650 spaces).

Dedicated parking spaces for People of Determination are also included, reflecting Q Mobility’s commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all users in the area.

Musaffah is one of Abu Dhabi’s key industrial and commercial districts, experiencing high traffic volumes due to its diverse economic and service activities, as well as the daily influx of workers and visitors. This reinforces its position as a vital industrial and investment hub. With increasing demand for public parking, challenges have emerged, including limited availability of parking spaces and irregular parking behavior, which impact traffic flow and mobility efficiency within the area.

The implementation of the third phase of the paid parking system forms part of efforts to address these challenges by regulating parking usage, reducing congestion and illegal parking, and improving overall traffic circulation. This will facilitate smoother access to various establishments, enhance road safety, and support economic activity by improving mobility for workers and visitors, contributing to a more organized and efficient business environment.

The first phase of the paid parking system activation in Musaffah began on 12 January 2026, covering sectors M1, M2, M3, M4, and M24. This was followed by the second phase, which was activated on 20 April 2026, and included sectors M7, M8, M9, M14, and M15. Both phases have contributed to improving traffic flow and regulating parking behavior across key areas in the emirate.

A fee of AED 2 per hour applies to the designated surface parking spaces under the system. Payments can be made through multiple digital channels, including the “Darb” and “TAMM” applications, as well as SMS and available on-site payment machines. This ensures the continued development of the emirate’s parking system, enhances operational efficiency, and provides a smooth and user-friendly experience.