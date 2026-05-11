Economy Middle East Summit returns to Abu Dhabi for its third edition

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Economy Middle East announced the return of its flagship Economy Middle East Summit 2026, held in partnership with ADGM, marking the third edition of this prominent forum for economic dialogue.

Bringing together ministers and senior government officials, policymakers, investors and private sector leaders, the summit continues to serve as an influential platform for addressing economic priorities.

Hosted at Rosewood Abu Dhabi on Thursday, May 21, 2026, under the theme “The Economy of Tomorrow: The UAE Emerges Stronger,” the event will convene more than 1,500 delegates alongside a distinguished lineup of high-level speakers from across the public and private sectors.

Building on the momentum of previous editions, the Economy Middle East Summit 2026 will drive impactful discussions across key sectors, including Economics, Investment and Trade, Banking and Finance, Digital assets, AI & Technology, Energy, Real Estate and Mobility.

The programme will address the defining forces shaping the UAE’s next phase of growth, from economic resilience amid global disruption to digital transformation, AI infrastructure, the future of finance, autonomous mobility and sustainable energy. Through ministerial addresses, expert panels and fireside conversations, the agenda translates strategic vision into actionable insights.