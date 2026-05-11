Sharjah Ruler approves building bridge on Mleiha Road for AED140 mn

SHARJAH, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the construction of a three-lane bridge.

The bridge will connect Mleiha Road to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Bridge at the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street and Mleiha Road, at a cost of AED 140 million.

The project will start immediately and is expected to be finished within one year. It aims to improve traffic flow in all directions and cut travel time by about nine minutes.