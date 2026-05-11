ADX partners with Zoud to launch Global Money Week 2026 in UAE, advancing youth financial literacy

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group has partnered with Zoud – The National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative to advance financial literacy and support more informed financial decision-making among young people.

The collaboration was announced through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during a launch event at the ADX’s trading hall on Monday and will support educational and awareness initiatives held alongside Global Money Week 2026.

Global Money Week is an annual campaign supported by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that promotes the importance of financial education for young people.

Taking place from 11 to 15 May under the theme “Smart Money Talks,” the campaign encourages open conversations around money management, saving, investing, and financial planning. This year’s initiative builds on the success of the 2025 UAE edition, which reached nearly 150,000 individuals nationwide.

The launch event began with a bell-ringing ceremony and welcomed 60 students for a practical introduction to investing and capital markets. Students were introduced to the ADX’s virtual trading platform, a tool designed to simulate real market conditions in a controlled, risk-free environment.

The experience allowed participants to test investment strategies, better understand how trading works, and build practical knowledge of financial markets in an engaging and educational setting.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said: “At the ADX, we believe financial literacy is essential to building long-term financial resilience and encouraging responsible participation in capital markets. Through this partnership with Zoud, we are providing young people with practical knowledge and real-world exposure that can help them make informed financial decisions with confidence.”

Mohanna Obaid Almheiri, Chairman of Zoud – The National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, said: “At Zoud, we believe financial wellbeing begins with confidence, awareness, and access to the right learning experiences. Through Global Money Week UAE, and in partnership with the ADX, we are creating opportunities for young people to engage with financial concepts in practical and meaningful ways, helping them build the skills needed to make informed decisions for their future.”

The partnership will focus on developing educational programs, workshops, and outreach initiatives across the UAE to promote financial awareness and responsible money management. It also expands the ADX’s existing work in financial inclusion and investor education through community engagements and collaborations, including partnerships with academic institutions such as Liwa University and the launch of the ADX’s Market Intelligence Lab.