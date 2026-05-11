Ministry of Finance hosts 2nd awareness event on eInvoicing system

DUBAI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and Dubai Chambers, has organised the second awareness event on the UAE’s eInvoicing system, as part of ongoing efforts to keep the business community informed of the latest developments, readiness requirements, and practical steps for joining the new digital ecosystem.

The event was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, along with several senior officials from the Ministry and the Authority, and more than 500 representatives from private sector companies.

The session discussed the objectives of the eInvoicing system and its role in supporting the UAE’s digital transformation agenda, enhancing efficiency, transparency and accuracy in financial transactions. It also included a detailed overview of the process for selecting Accredited Service Providers (ASPs) through the EmaraTax platform, as well as the steps required for integration and implementation

Younis Haji AlKhoori said: “The eInvoicing system provides a clear framework for strengthening the readiness of the UAE’s financial ecosystem by leveraging digital solutions to streamline transactions and improve data quality, thereby supporting a more transparent and efficient business environment.”

“The UAE’s successful activation of the ‘4-Corner’ model marks a key milestone in the system’s rollout, enabling companies to exchange invoices electronically through the system and select an Accredited Service Provider via the EmaraTax platform, in preparation for completing integration and commencing secure and efficient invoice exchange. This forms part of the final UAE 5-Corner Model implementation, with the 5th corner to be introduced in the next phase.”

He added that the system has been designed in line with international best practices, enhancing system interoperability and supporting more reliable data, while reducing reliance on manual processes. It also strengthens reporting capabilities and tax compliance, while providing a more flexible digital foundation to support future requirements.

AlKhoori called on companies and entities subject to the system to take proactive and practical early steps, including selecting an Accredited Service Provider, finalising contractual agreements, and initiating integration and onboarding processes.

He noted that early adoption will enable businesses to benefit from the system from its initial phases, particularly in terms of improving operational efficiency and strengthening compliance.

For his part, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, underscored the significance of the event, which forms part of a continuing series of awareness and training sessions designed to provide guidance and technical support to stakeholders involved in implementing the eInvoicing system.

The initiative aims to ensure the successful rollout of the transformation while facilitating the onboarding of companies and entities subject to the system. The eInvoicing framework is also expected to help reduce costs and streamline administrative procedures by shortening processing times.

He stated: “Launched through the close collaboration between the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Tax Authority, the eInvoicing system represents a major step forward in strengthening voluntary tax compliance through secure and efficient digital mechanisms.

The system delivers a broad range of benefits to taxpayers and stakeholders across the tax ecosystem by streamlining, standardising and automating invoicing processes via an electronic platform aligned with international best practices. It also facilitates real-time data exchange, enabling the submission of tax returns to the Authority in a more seamless, accurate and efficient manner.”

He added: “A well-defined phased strategy has been adopted for the rollout of the new system in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, with the aim of maximising the benefits of this transformation and ensuring compliance with the approved legal framework governing the eInvoicing system.

This gradual approach is intended to support companies and relevant entities by providing them with adequate time to prepare for a smooth and seamless transition, reflecting our ongoing commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that promotes ease of doing business and accelerates the transition towards a fully integrated digital economy.”

The event also outlined the key steps for companies to join the eInvoicing system, beginning with the selection of an Accredited Service Provider (ASP), followed by the completion of contractual arrangements, and subsequently initiating integration and onboarding processes with the system. This structured pathway enables businesses to prepare early for the exchange of electronic invoices through reliable digital mechanisms.

The Ministry further highlighted that the system is designed to accelerate digital transformation across the national economy by enhancing the accuracy of financial transactions, improving transparency, and strengthening tax reporting efficiency. This contributes to building a modern financial ecosystem capable of adapting to future requirements.

The event also addressed the system’s next phase, with the UAE set to launch the pilot phase in July 2026, marking the transition from readiness to practical implementation. This phase will enable companies to test application requirements and prepare for integration into the system through a clear and phased approach.

The Ministry stressed that the adoption of the UAE ‘5-Corner Model’ aligns with leading international standards, supporting scalability and interoperability across systems. It will also enable companies to exchange electronic invoices more efficiently, while enhancing compliance and reducing reliance on manual processes.

The event highlighted the practical value that the eInvoicing system offers to businesses, including improving process efficiency, reducing errors, and providing more accurate data to support tax reporting. It also enhances transparency in financial transactions and supports the development of a business environment better positioned to leverage digital solutions.

The Ministry of Finance called on companies to follow official communication channels of the Ministry and the Federal Tax Authority, and to begin taking the necessary steps to join the system. Such measures, it noted, will enhance business readiness for the upcoming pilot phase and support the UAE’s transition towards a fully integrated, future-ready digital financial ecosystem.