Khalifa University explores computational research collaboration with US Simons Foundation

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) – Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it is exploring collaboration opportunities with the Simons Foundation in New York on advanced computational research aligned with strategic priorities in areas including artificial intelligence, energy, health, quantum technologies, and space sciences, supporting the UAE’s goal of strengthening research capabilities.

The engagement with the Simons Foundation’s Flatiron Institute, which remains one of the world’s leading centers for computational science, expands opportunities for UAE-based faculty and researchers to participate in international grand challenge research programs. These include collaborative proposals with US-based scientists under the Simons Foundation’s competitive funding calls.

The senior delegation, led by Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, included Dr. Ray O. Johnson, Senior Advisor to President, and Professor Samuel Mao, Senior Director of the Resource Management and Sustainability Institute and Co-Chair of the UAE Universities Climate Network. The delegation met with Dr. David Spergel, President of the Simons Foundation; Dr. Amiel Sternberg, Vice President for External Scientific Partnerships and Senior Research Scientist, Flatiron Institute; and Vaughan Turekian, Executive Director of the U.S. National Academies’ International Networks.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri said: “Khalifa University remains committed to supporting the UAE’s transition to a knowledge-based economy by advancing high-impact, computationally enabled research. Our discussions with the Simons Foundation and the Flatiron Institute reflect a shared commitment to addressing complex scientific challenges, while creating meaningful opportunities for UAE-based researchers to contribute to globally competitive collaborations.”

Dr. David Spergel said: “The Simons Foundation was honoured to host Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri during his visit to New York City. We had numerous discussions about our shared visions for science. The Simons Foundation is committed to advancing the frontiers of mathematics and the basic sciences. Such fundamental research is essential to enabling breakthrough discoveries that benefit humankind and expand our collective understanding of the universe."

The discussions underscored the synergy between Khalifa University’s mission-driven research agenda and the Simons Foundation’s expertise in computational science, particularly in the areas of astrophysics, biology, mathematics, neuroscience, and quantum physics.

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