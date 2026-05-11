Expo City invites visitors to experience Vision Dubai as it marks International Museum Day

DUBAI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo City Dubai invites the community to celebrate national pride and mark International Museum Day with complimentary access to Vision Dubai.

From 16–18 May, Expo City Dubai’s programme puts national pride at the forefront, offering visitors the opportunity to discover the nation’s spirit and drive through Vision Dubai’s story of how leadership transformed a modest settlement into a global metropolis.

Echoing International Museum Day’s 2026 theme, ‘Museums Uniting a Divided World,’ the experience – grounded in the UAE’s traditional values – is designed to leave visitors feeling deeply connected to the heritage that continues to shape our community.

Extending the guest experience across the city, the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum will also re-open its doors free of charge, revisiting the historic event that showcased the best of collaboration and innovation from around the world and strengthened the UAE’s position on the global stage.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture, Expo City Dubai, said: “Vision Dubai stands as both a record and a reminder of where Dubai has come from, honouring the values that have guided the city’s remarkable journey and served as a foundation for the UAE’s national progress.

In celebration of International Museum Day, we are proud to welcome the community to explore this cherished legacy and rekindle memories of the World Expo experience, discovering the human stories that define our history and continue to inspire our collective vision for the years ahead.”

Through this three-day programme, Expo City Dubai reinforces its role as a destination where educational and cultural experiences bring people together and inspire learning and connection.

Visit expocitydubai.ae for more information.