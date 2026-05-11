MENAFATF 42nd Plenary opens in Rabat

RABAT, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The 42nd Plenary of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) commenced today in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco, under the presidency of Hamid Saif AlZaabi, President of MENAFATF.

Hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco from 11th to 13th May 2026, the meetings brought together heads of delegations, experts in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and counter-proliferation financing from member states, in addition to observers from regional and international countries and organisations.

The opening session was attended by Nadia Fettah, Minister of Economy and Finance of the Kingdom of Morocco.

In her remarks, Nadia Fettah stressed that the strength of national systems should not be measured solely by formal compliance with standards, but rather by their ability to deliver tangible results. She underlined that effectiveness, before compliance, is what guides efforts during the current phase.

She added that the battle for financial integrity is a long-term endeavour that requires consistency, clarity, and firmness, within the framework of strengthening efforts aimed at establishing effective systems capable of addressing rapidly evolving challenges in this field.

For his part, Hamid Saif AlZaabi said that the plenary convenes amid exceptional regional circumstances and rapid developments in organised crime methods, fraud, and cyber threats, stressing that such challenges require faster action and more flexible and proactive approaches.

AlZaabi commended the Kingdom of Morocco for hosting the meetings and for its warm hospitality, reflecting its commitment to supporting the work of the group and strengthening cooperation among member states.

He also praised the efforts of member states, the Secretariat, and working groups during the past period, and their continued commitment to carrying out their responsibilities and projects despite various challenges, reflecting a high level of institutional coordination and dedication to ensuring continuity of work.

AlZaabi highlighted the continuation of work on a number of strategic objectives identified under the presidency, including enhancing the presidency framework, advancing institutional development, and following up on developments related to the third round of mutual evaluations, which commenced last year, with five countries currently undergoing the mutual evaluation process at various stages.

He further noted the focus on finalising several technical papers and projects, including MENAFATF’s first-ever regional risk assessment project and the Waqf project. He also announced the launch of the first forum dedicated to research and training centres as part of the plenary activities, reflecting the presidency’s belief in the important role of the academic sector in combating financial crimes.

The President of MENAFATF also emphasised that international partnerships represent a key pillar of the plenary’s work, through the participation of several countries sharing their experiences, including the French Republic’s experience in asset recovery through the Agency for the Management and Recovery of Seized and Confiscated Assets (AGRASC), as well as the Italian Republic’s experience in the mutual evaluation process under the fifth round procedures of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Concluding his opening remarks, AlZaabi affirmed that the responsibility today extends beyond developing frameworks and policies to establishing a more resilient and sustainable regional system capable of keeping pace with evolving developments and addressing emerging and rapidly changing risks with efficiency and effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Suleiman AlJabrin, Executive Secretary of MENAFATF, affirmed that the plenary meetings represent a key pillar in strengthening the group’s institutional work through coordinating efforts among member states, following up on the implementation of technical and strategic initiatives, and supporting knowledge exchange and capacity building to enhance the efficiency of anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and counter-proliferation financing systems across the region.

AlJabrin noted that the plenary agenda includes several key items, with the first day featuring discussions on governance and organisational matters, in addition to the group’s technical work, and reviewing progress made on a number of follow-up files, particularly enhanced follow-up reports for several member states, within the framework of MENAFATF’s efforts to strengthen compliance with international standards.

During the first day’s activities, participants reviewed the group’s key activities and engagements during the first five months of this year, reflecting integrated momentum at both regional and international levels. The United Arab Emirates hosted the Advisory Committee meeting, discussions on the presidency’s priorities and action plan, and field visits to a number of specialised training centres.

MENAFATF also strengthened its international presence through participation in several events and meetings, including the Arab Anti-Fraud Conference, the Global Anti-Scam Summit in Vienna, Austria, and the FATF Plenary meeting in Mexico City, Mexico.

The group also participated in the FATF Ministerial Meeting held on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, in addition to a number of regional and international forums focused on combating financial crimes, which included several bilateral meetings with regional and international bodies and organisations, contributing to enhancing the group’s global role.

At the institutional level, the presidency continued working with the Secretariat on implementing several strategic projects, including institutional development, upgrading the official website, and enhancing operational efficiency, in support of the group’s objectives during the coming phase.