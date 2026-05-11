Sharjah Digital Department launches specialised GIS programme

SHARJAH, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its strategic efforts to enhance and support digital transformation in the field of Geographic Information Systems (GIS), the Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) has launched a specialised training programme in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Geo AI applications using ESRI products.

The programme aims to enhance digital capabilities and build geospatial awareness among government entities, enabling them to utilize GIS technologies to support the emirate's digital transformation journey. This program includes spatial analysis applications and smart driving dashboards that contribute to supporting geospatial data-driven decision-making.

The programme comprises a comprehensive series of basic and advanced training courses focused on the ESRI ArcGIS platform and its applications, equipping participants with practical skills in spatial data analysis and geographic data management. This, in turn, contributes to improving government performance and enhancing the effectiveness of services provided.

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with the Sharjah Department of Human Resources and targets employees of government entities in the emirate. It spans a full year and consists of a series of specialised training workshops designed to build sustainable and cumulative capabilities in this vital field.

Supporting decision-making and enhancing the efficiency of government operations

Engineer Lamia Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director of the SDD, stated: “Investing in building the digital capabilities of government personnel is a fundamental pillar for achieving a sustainable and impactful digital transformation. Through this programme, we are working to empower government entities to utilise Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Artificial Intelligence Geographic (AIG) technologies as strategic tools that support decision-making and enhance the efficiency of government operations.

The intelligent use of spatial data opens new horizons for understanding challenges and opportunities and contributes to developing more integrated and innovative services, thus supporting the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision for achieving a sustainable digital transformation that prioritises human well-being.”

She added: “This programme embodies the Sharjah government’s approach based on partnership and integration across various sectors, stemming from a firm belief that digital transformation is a shared responsibility, not limited to one sector or entity over another. Rather, it relies on effective cooperation, the exchange of expertise and knowledge transfer, leveraging best practices and global experiences, in addition to continuous learning and capacity building.”

The launch of this programme reflects the Sharjah Digital Department’s commitment to further developing an integrated digital ecosystem that enables government entities to benefit from advanced technologies and solidifies Sharjah’s position as a leading model in adopting innovative digital solutions across the region.