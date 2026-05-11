SIH discusses protecting cultural heritage prospects in Rabat

RABAT, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the Rabat International Book Fair 2026, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) organised a scholarly session entitled "Protecting Cultural Heritage in Light of Laws, Legislation, and the Creative Economy," in cooperation with the Faculty of Legal, Economic, and Social Sciences in Salé (FSJES-Salé), Morocco.

The session was attended by a select group of academics, researchers, and experts interested in heritage and cultural affairs.

Participants in the session included Dr Menni Bounama, Director of Content and Publishing at SIH; Dr Mohamed El Alami; Dr Abdelaziz Karaki; Dr Fatima Zahra Saleh; Dr Samira Kasmi; Dr Zainab Bahji; and Dr Sakina El Madiouni. The session was moderated by Dr Mustafa Musharfi.

The session discussed the importance of laws and legislation in protecting cultural heritage, and their role in guiding individuals and groups towards preserving cultural heritage and strengthening efforts to safeguard and sustain it amidst the rapid transformations the world is witnessing.

Participants reviewed a number of institutional and individual experiences, including the Emirate of Sharjah's experience in heritage protection, along with Moroccan governmental and non-governmental models in the fields of heritage, museums, and archaeology. They emphasised that heritage protection is not achieved through legislation alone, but requires the integration of roles between official institutions, civil society, and individuals.

The speakers also stressed the importance of instilling heritage values in the hearts of new generations and strengthening the connection of children to their cultural heritage as an integral part of their identity and collective memory.

At the conclusion of the session, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage honoured the participants in recognition of their scholarly and intellectual contributions, praising the joint cultural cooperation with FSJES-Salé, and the role these partnerships play in deepening the understanding of the relationship between heritage, law, and the creative economy in an era of rapid transformations.