Dubai Media Council opens applications for Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students 2026–2027 at AUD

DUBAI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Media Council has announced the opening of applications for the Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students for the 2026–2027 academic year.

The initiative reaffirms Dubai’s continued commitment to developing a new generation of Emirati media professionals capable of keeping pace with rapid transformations in the media sector, producing local media content aligned with global standards, and strengthening the UAE media’s influential presence on the international landscape.

Launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the scholarship forms part of the Council’s strategy to support and empower young Emirati media talent. It provides specialised academic opportunities in communication and media fields, equipping students with innovation-driven skills and the ability to produce high-quality content that reflects the nation’s aspirations and future vision.

The scholarship offers high academic achievers or top Emirati high school graduates the opportunity to pursue a fully funded undergraduate degree programme at the American University in Dubai’s (AUD) Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication (MBRSC), one of the region’s leading academic institutions for media and communications studies.

The scholarship covers advanced academic programmes including Journalism, Digital Production and Storytelling, and Game Design and Development, equipping students with the creative, technical and analytical skills needed to succeed across the ever-evolving media ecosystem.

The programme is part of the Dubai Media Council’s broader efforts to expand the pool of qualified national talent, supporting the growth of the media sector and contributing to its future objectives. It targets outstanding students with a genuine passion for media and a strong ambition to contribute to the development of local media.

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said: “Our partnership with AUD’s Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Communication (MBRSC) aims to invest in the young talent that will shape the future of Emirati media and build an advanced national media ecosystem. We aim to equip aspiring professionals not only with technical skills but also the critical-thinking skills and creative tools needed to navigate a fast-changing media landscape.”

Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Media Development Sector, Dubai Media Council, said that academic training forms a critical foundation for shaping creative media professionals. “The industry has undergone a fundamental transformation in recent years, across its tools, methods, and channels, with emerging formats demanding a strong academic grounding to develop professionals capable of crafting an effective and impactful national narrative,” he added.

Sophie Boutros, Executive Director of MBRSC, said that the Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship continues to build talent for the UAE and the region with graduates making their mark in multiple sectors of the media landscape. Such a grand offering sets high achievers on the path of success and prepares them to become key contributors to the advancement of the media industry, she added.

Applications can be submitted through the website: https://scholarship.aud.edu. Supporting documents that should accompany the submission include:

• Grade 10, 11 and 12 transcripts

• TOEFL/ IELTS score report (if available)

• SAT score report (if available)

• Copies of passport and Emirates ID (both sides)

• Army exemption/ completion letter for UAE male nationals

• Portfolio of creative artwork (in accordance with submission guidelines available on the scholarship portal).

The deadline for applications is 30 June 2026.