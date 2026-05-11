Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Etihad Rail employees, reviews company’s latest projects, future plans

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, met with Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, along with a number of the company’s senior leaders and employees, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, H.H. reviewed the latest developments in both the freight and passenger rail projects, as well as the company’s strategic plans for the coming years, including the expansion of its logistics services ecosystem, the strengthening of connectivity across the Emirates, and support for the nation’s vision for sustainable transport.

H.H. also received a detailed briefing on the final preparations for the introduction of the highly anticipated passenger rail service, which is scheduled to begin operations later in 2026.

In addition, H.H. met with a number of officials from the Public Policy Integration for Truck and Rail Committee, led by Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail, and Abu Dhabi Police.

H.H. was briefed on the progress of 11 initiatives aimed at strengthening railway integration within the country’s transport ecosystem, four of which have already been successfully implemented.

He commended the efforts of the teams at Etihad Rail and the relevant entities, as well as the notable achievements made in advancing the implementation and operations of the national railway network. His Highness emphasised that these continued milestones reflect the leadership’s vision of developing an integrated infrastructure that further reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading regional hub for transport and logistics.