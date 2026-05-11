Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre hosts Science Talk on Marine Conservation in Age of AI

ABU DHABI,11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre nnounced its upcoming Science Talk titled ‘Technology for Marine Conservation’ exploring how emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and Robotics are transforming global marine conservation efforts.

Taking place on May 14 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm at the auditorium of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the Science Talk will feature three engaging sessions led by experts in robotics and AI experts from three of Abu Dhabi’s leading universities.

The evening will begin with Professor Giulia De Masi, Associate Professor at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi who will present “Scaling Marine Monitoring: Bioinspired Multi-Robot AI and Collective Intelligence at Sea,” exploring how advanced AI systems can transform marine monitoring efforts.

The second session will be led by Professor Cesare Stefanini, Professor of Robotics at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence who will discuss “Deployable Autonomous Robotic Systems for Underwater Environments,” showcasing cutting-edge robotic technologies designed to support underwater exploration and marine conservation.

The evening will conclude with a session from Professor Irfan Hussain, Associate Professor of Robotics and Mechanical Engineering at Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi, who will present “Marine Robotics for Sustainable Ocean Ecosystems.”

The Science Talk series at the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center serves as a cornerstone of its community engagement efforts, advancing awareness and knowledge sharing of Science, Conservation and Natural History of the Arabian Region. Since its launch in 2023, the series has seen remarkable success, attracting strong interest from the UAE community and welcoming more than 3,200 guests to date.