Euro dominates extra-EU trade in primary goods

BRUSSELS, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The euro was the most used currency in 2025 for extra-EU imports of primary goods, excluding petroleum, representing a 47.4% share, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. It was closely followed by the US dollar at 45.0%. Currencies of EU countries other than the euro stood at 1.7%, and other currencies at 5.3%.

However, Eurostat noted the US dollar stood out as the main currency used for imports of petroleum products with a share of 86.7% in 2025, far ahead of the euro (12.9%), while other EU currencies and non-EU currencies only accounted for 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

In manufactured goods, the US dollar was also the main currency (46.2%), just ahead of the euro (43.3%) with other EU currencies at 1.7% and non-EU currencies at 8.5%.

With 62.2%, the euro was also the most used currency for extra-EU exports in primary goods, ahead of the US dollar with 22.9%, other EU currencies (2.5%) and non-EU currencies (12.1%).

Regarding petroleum products, the US dollar (70.1%) was also the most used currency for exports, although somewhat less dominant than in imports, while the euro had a share of a little more than a quarter (27.5%). In manufactured goods, the share of the euro was 50.4%, while the US dollar had 32.4%, other EU currencies 1.8% and non-EU currencies 15.2%.