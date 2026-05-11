UAE and Ukraine Presidents discuss cooperation and regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, held a phone call to review bilateral ties, particularly in economic and development sectors, and ways to enhance cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, to support lasting prosperity for both nations and their peoples.

The two sides also discussed developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

President Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE, noting that they constitute a violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law and undermine regional and international peace and security.

He also expressed his appreciation to His Highness the President for the UAE’s continued mediation efforts between Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding prisoner exchanges, highlighting the success and humanitarian importance of these efforts.