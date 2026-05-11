Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup concludes 3rd show in Morocco

RABAT, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) - The third round of the third edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) concluded in distinguished fashion after two days of competition held on Saturday and Sunday at the National Institute for the Horse “Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan” in Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco.

The event featured the participation of 179 horses belonging to nearly 50 owners from Morocco and abroad, amid competitions marked by a high level of challenge and excitement.

The EAHGC is organised in support of the Arabian horse sector across all continents and reflects the UAE’s vision and leadership in preserving this authentic heritage as part of the country’s national and cultural identity, while also supporting owners and breeders and advancing breeding worldwide.

The competitions included several categories, namely yearling colts and fillies, two- and three-year-old colts and fillies, in addition to mares and stallions, with strong technical standards reflecting the quality of breeding and the continued development of Arabian horse care and breeding.

The event was attended by Al Asri Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco; Mohammed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup; Omar Skalli, Director-General of the Royal Society for the Encouragement of the Horse; Habib Merzak, Commissioner of the El Jadida Horse Show; and Idris Tarek, Secretary-General of the Royal Moroccan Association for Purebred Arabian Horses, all of whom took part in crowning the winners.

Aya Shems, owned by Bouzoubaa Mohssine, claimed the gold title in the Yearling Fillies category, while stablemate Asayel Shems secured silver, ahead of Hiba Azahraa, owned by Ait Rabai Redouane, earned the bronze title.

Ilaf ME, owned by Mohammed Al Atwani, captured the gold title in the Junior Fillies championship, while Siwar Bouznika, representing the Haras Royal De Bouznika, claimed silver. Eline ME, also owned by Mohammed Al Atwani, secured bronze.

Mohammed Al Atwani’s horses continued their success as Amira ME won the Senior Mares’ gold title, followed by Layla Bouznika of the Haras Royal De Bouznika in second place with silver, while Dirwate Bouznika, also representing the Haras Royal De Bouznika, secured bronze.

Issan Ghazal, owned by Mustapha Belfkih, won the gold title in the Yearling Colts category, while Taj Bouznika of the Haras Royal De Bouznika earned silver and Hazem ME, owned by Mohammed Al Atwani, claimed bronze.

Mohammed Al Atwani’s horses also dominated the Junior Colts championship, with Yamine ME securing gold, followed by stablemate Labib ME with silver, while Menara Wahid, owned by Karim Ben Lefkih, took bronze.

Nihad Bouznika, representing the Haras Royal De Bouznika, captured the Senior Stallions’ gold title, ahead of Wassem Al Assil, owned by Ghazlani Idriss, who secured silver, while Osman MB, owned by Mustapha Ben Lefkih, claimed bronze.

Australia hosted the opening round of the third edition from 30th to 31st January 2026, while the Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the second round on 25th and 26th April. The United States will host the fourth round from 16th to 19th September, followed by China hosting the fifth round on 6th and 7th October. Italy will stage the sixth round on 7th and 8th November, before the third edition concludes in Brazil on 14th November 2026.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup series reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to preserving the heritage of the purebred Arabian horse and reinforcing its global standing by supporting owners and breeders and enhancing breeding programs, thereby contributing to safeguarding this historic legacy for future generations and consolidating the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for Arabian horse championships.