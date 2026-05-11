SAA ranks among Natavan Cultural Excellence Award top 5

SHARJAH, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) has claimed a place among the top five projects at the Natavan Cultural Excellence Award, launched by ISESCO in partnership with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The recognition came for the authority's archaeological geographic information systems project — a dedicated platform for managing and documenting cultural heritage sites. The first edition of the award received 54 nominations from 22 member states, with an international jury of heritage, archaeology, and digital transformation specialists carrying out the evaluation.

The project brings together GIS mapping, 3D modelling, virtual reality, and metaverse technologies into a single integrated system for preserving, managing, and documenting heritage sites in accordance with international standards. Beyond conservation, the digital tools are designed to make cultural heritage accessible in interactive ways — supporting academic research and building broader public awareness of why heritage matters and why it needs to be protected for future generations.

Issa Yousuf, Director General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, said the recognition reflects the cultural and civilisational vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Shar, and his continued support for culture, heritage, and scientific research.

Dr Saeed Abdullah bin Yaarof Al Naqbi, Director of the Authority, described the GIS project as an advanced model for how archaeological sites can be digitally managed and documented in line with the latest technical and scientific practices.

The award ceremony was attended by ministers, senior officials, international experts and representatives of cultural and heritage institutions from across the Islamic world, with widespread praise for the participating projects and their role in shaping the future of heritage management globally.



