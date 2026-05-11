Burjeel Medical City launches specialized sleep clinic

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, has announced the launch of a specialized Sleep Clinic to address sleep disorders, one of the most common health challenges. It marks a significant step in its ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive healthcare that enhances patients’ quality of life.

The Sleep Clinic provides comprehensive services for the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of sleep disorders through a multidisciplinary team that includes experts in pulmonology, ear, nose and throat (ENT), neurology, cardiology, and psychiatry, ensuring accurate and integrated care for every patient.

It addresses a broad spectrum of sleep disorders, including sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, and circadian rhythm disorders, conditions that often remain undiagnosed despite their significant impact on overall health and quality of life.

The clinic offers an advanced range of services, including specialized medical consultations and sleep studies conducted both at home and in-lab (PSG), designed to accurately diagnose sleep-related issues and determine their underlying causes. It also provides advanced treatments such as Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP), in addition to individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s condition.