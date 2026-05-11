Dubai Press Club explores AI tools, their role in enhancing media creativity

DUBAI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its recently launched ‘Media Workshops’ series, the Dubai Press Club (DPC) hosted Emirati content creator Ebrahim Bolehyool for a session titled ‘Artificial Intelligence… Simplified’, exploring the growing impact of artificial intelligence and its expanding role in media and content creation.

Held at DPC, the session brought together media professionals and content creators to discuss AI tools and their practical applications in generating text, images and video content.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said artificial intelligence has become a major focus globally due to its rapid development and vast capabilities. “The session aimed to present a simplified understanding of how media professionals can benefit from AI tools in supporting their work and enhancing content creation,” she said.

She added that DPC remains committed to keeping pace with developments shaping the media sector and strengthening knowledge exchange between media and technology experts.

During the session, Ebrahim Bolehyool shared insights from his experience using generative AI technologies in producing visual content focused on community awareness topics.

He presented a simplified overview of how AI systems operate, explaining their reliance on data, algorithms and neural networks to analyse information, learn patterns and generate content quickly and efficiently.

The session also highlighted key AI-related concepts and reviewed a range of widely used tools and platforms, including Google Gemini, OpenAI ChatGPT, Anthropic Claude and ElevenLabs. Bolehyool also discussed how such tools can support the creative process and help transform ideas into engaging visual and audio content tailored to target audiences.

Ebrahim Bolehyool stressed that artificial intelligence does not replace creative thinking, noting that combining human creativity with AI technologies can deliver stronger and more distinctive results.