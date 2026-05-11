Arab League chief denounces Iranian aggressions on UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, expresses full solidarity with Bahrain

CAIRO, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has condemned in the strongest terms the blatant Iranian attacks on the territories of the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, and the territorial waters of the State of Qatar, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law.

In a statement issued today, Aboul Gheit expressed full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain in confronting sabotage plots targeting its security and stability. This follows Bahrain's announcement regarding the arrest of 41 individuals linked to foreign entities who attempted to undermine the Kingdom's security.

Aboul Gheit voiced his absolute rejection of this unjustified escalation, warning that such actions could undermine diplomatic mediation efforts aimed at ending the war peacefully.

He further cautioned that persisting in such aggressive behaviour could lead the region into further chaos. He affirmed complete solidarity with the affected Gulf states in any measures they take to protect their security and safeguard their sovereignty over their lands and waters.