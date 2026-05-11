Winners of 7th Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards 2026 announced

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Winners of the 7th edition of the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards for 2026 have been announced, with winners representing 15 countries.

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce sponsors the honoring ceremony for the winners of the prestigeous awards, which recognise innovation in the business sector through three award categories: Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

The awards ceremony will be held on September 11, 2026 at the InterContinental Istanbul in Türkiye, with the ceremony tickets to be available for sale this summer.

The award organisers announced the participants can review the list of winners and their categories on the awards website:: MENA.StevieAwards.com.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah continues to reinforce its position as a global model in fostering innovation and excellence, as reflected in the Chamber’s sponsorship of the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, one of the leading international awards.

He added that the Chamber, in line with its commitment to supporting and developing the business community and under the directives of Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Chamber, has sponsored the award throughout previous editions to provide a stimulating environment that empowers ambitious and innovative talents to achieve success, while creating a competitive environment based on excellence and innovation.

For her part, Maggie Miller, President of Stevie Awards Middle East & North Africa, said the award witnessed wide participation this year, with around 1,400 nominations from 18 countries, while winners came from 15 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Türkiye, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq, Libya and Lebanon.

She explained that the list of winners from the UAE included Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, ADNEC Services, ADNOC Drilling, Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Byrne Equipment Rental, Capital 360 Events Experiences, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Customs, Etihad Water and Electricity Company, Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, LeChene, NMDC Energy, Quill Communications and Saudi German Health.

Miller added that this edition witnessed remarkable growth in participation compared to previous years, driven by the expansion and diversification of categories, which raised the level of competitiveness.

The Stevie Awards receives more than 12,000 entries every year from various institutions across 70 countries. The award aims to honor companies and institutions from all sectors, as well as individuals responsible for their management. The Stevie Awards recognises distinguished performance in the workplace across countries around the world.