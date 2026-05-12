EU negotiators agree new rules on vital medicines

BRUSSELS, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- European Union negotiators reached a provisional deal today on new rules aimed at strengthening supply chains for essential medicines within the bloc and reducing dependence on manufacturers outside Europe, in a move intended to combat the drug shortages that have occasionally affected the bloc in the past few years.

Neophytos Charalambides, Cypriot Minister of Health, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, said the agreement represents a practical action towards reducing vulnerabilities, diversifying supply chains, and strengthening Europe’s capacity to produce critical medicines and their essential ingredients within the continent.

The new rules, which still require approval from EU member states and the European Parliament, prioritise public procurement of medicines manufactured in Europe, accelerate approval procedures for so-called strategic projects, and facilitate more rapid access to funding.

The rules also allow several European countries to jointly purchase important medicines, particularly treatments for rare diseases.

The European Commission had proposed amending the rules in 2025, noting that medicine shortages stem from several factors, including bottlenecks in the supply of active ingredients used in pharmaceutical manufacturing.