UAE National Orchestra to launch first family concert series May 14

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Orchestra will launch its first family concert series on 14th May with Once Upon a Tune – The Carnival of the Animals, an interactive live performance designed to introduce children and families to the joy of orchestral music.

The concert, to be held at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi, is designed for audiences of all ages and will combine storytelling, interactive games and on-screen animation to engage younger listeners with live orchestral performance.

The concert invites audiences to take part in the performance itself. Led by a narrator, the experience unfolds as a participatory journey where children respond in real time through dancing, clapping, and simple call-and-response activities. These moments help children understand how music is made and how it makes them feel in a way that is fun, natural, engaging and memorable.

Once Upon a Tune – The Carnival of the Animals marks the first concert in the UAE National Orchestra’s new concert series, focused on introducing younger audiences to orchestral music through storytelling and interactive experiences.

The series forms part of the Orchestra’s wider mission to make music more accessible, nurture young audiences, and build a deeper connection between families and live performance in the UAE.

The programme opens with a guided introduction to the fundamentals of music, helping children understand how music is created through notes, rhythm, and sound.

This is followed by an interactive “guessing game” focused on music and emotion, where the orchestra performs short excerpts and invites the audience to identify the feeling they hear. Children respond by expressing these emotions through movement, whether by dancing, clapping, or acting them out, demonstrating how music can convey different feelings.

At the centre of the concert is French composer Camille Saint-Saëns’ famous work The Carnival of the Animals, a collection of 14 musical movements, each representing a different animal. From the strength of the lion to the lightness of the swan and the playfulness of the kangaroo, the music introduces distinct characters, brought to life through orchestral colour and on-screen motion graphics. A narrator guides audiences through the story, connecting each piece and helping interpret the characters and scenes as they unfold.

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said introducing music at an early age plays a key role in shaping how future generations engage with culture.

“For many children, this is where that connection begins, where their curiosity grows, and their imagination comes to life,” she said. “This concert has been designed to give children that experience, helping them connect with music in their own way.”

She added that the initiative forms part of the orchestra’s broader efforts to nurture curiosity and encourage young audiences to explore and pursue music in the future.

Monica George, Artistic Planning Coordinator at the UAE National Orchestra, said, “The Carnival of the Animals offers a strong foundation for younger audiences, as each musical piece carries a clear character and story.

“We introduced interactive elements that allow audiences to engage directly with the music, while preserving the humour, imagination, and personality that make the work so distinctive.”