European Commission coordinates response to address Hantavirus outbreak

BRUSSELS, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission announced that it is coordinating and supporting the response of European national authorities to the Hantavirus outbreak, affirming that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control assesses the risk level to the general population in Europe as "very low", given that appropriate infection prevention and control measures are being implemented and that hantaviruses are not easily spread between people.

In a statement, the Commission said that since the activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism by Spain on 6th May, the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre has been facilitating the safe evacuation of people aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship.

It added that five repatriation flights coordinated by the European Union had already departed on 10th May from Tenerife Island, where the cruise ship was anchored. The flights were carried out by France, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece and Ireland, while the sixth and final flight is being operated by the Netherlands.

The Commission explained that it had also mobilised response capacities and stockpiles from its strategic reserve, including the deployment of a medical evacuation aircraft from the EU fleet, hosted by Norway, to Tenerife. Additional transport, logistics capacities and protective equipment are ready to be deployed if needed.

It noted that the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre had deployed a liaison officer to Tenerife to support on-site coordination with the relevant authorities, while the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control deployed two experts from the EU Health Task Force aboard the ship before passengers were disembarked.

The Commission affirmed that the European Union is working to coordinate a joint health response in close co-operation with Spain, EU member states, countries participating in the Civil Protection Mechanism, the World Health Organisation and G7 partners.

It pointed out that the Health Security Committee, chaired by the Commission, is bringing together national health authorities, and is helping align the measures for safe disembarkation, repatriation and follow-up of passengers.

Coordination is taking place continuously, with daily meetings of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the Health Security Committee or targeted multilateral contacts. This allows authorities to share the latest information, adjust operational plans, follow up on any potential cases, and keep the European response aligned as the situation evolves.

The Commission's priority is to protect citizens, support those directly affected and help Member States move quickly together, based on the latest evidence.