Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – China in Shenzhen on October 14

DUBAI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has announced that the upcoming edition of the Dubai Business Forum – China will take place in Shenzhen on 14th October 2026 under the theme ‘Momentum at Scale: Accelerating Shared Success’.

The forum will bring together business leaders from Dubai and China to advance strategic partnerships, expand investment opportunities, and unlock new channels for trade, innovation, and technology-led growth.

The forum is designed to accelerate the growing momentum between Dubai and China by creating practical channels for trade, investment, and cross-border collaboration. It will also highlight Dubai’s role as a strategic global business hub for Chinese companies seeking to expand efficiently into regional and international markets.

“Dubai and China share deep economic ties built on trade, investment, innovation, and a mutual commitment to sustainable growth," said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. "Hosting the Dubai Business Forum – China in Shenzhen reflects the importance we place on strengthening this partnership and creating new channels for cooperation between the business communities in both markets.”

He added that the forum will serve as a strategic platform to explore high-impact opportunities in sectors including the digital economy, emerging technologies, logistics, and advanced manufacturing.

"By connecting Chinese companies with Dubai’s fast-growing business ecosystem, the event will support their global expansion ambitions while contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)," he said.

The forum will bring together senior public and private sector leaders, multinational companies, technology scale-ups, investors, and venture capitalists from Dubai and China. It will enable participants to exchange insights, explore new paths for collaboration, and identify practical opportunities to support business growth across key sectors.

The forum’s agenda will feature curated discussions and targeted networking designed to help companies translate strategic opportunities into tangible outcomes.

Shenzhen has been selected to host this edition in recognition of its position as a leading global centre for technology, innovation, and advanced manufacturing. The event’s location in Shenzhen places it at the heart of the Greater Bay Area, a global hub for technological innovation.

The city provides an ideal setting to explore synergies between Dubai and China in areas that are shaping the future of global business, from digital transformation and smart mobility to logistics, digital platforms, venture capital, and emerging technologies.

The forum forms part of Dubai Chambers’ ongoing efforts to strengthen international economic partnerships, attract foreign direct investment, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business, trade, and innovation.

The event marks the fifth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum and the second to be held in China.

The previous edition, which took place in Beijing in August 2024, attracted more than 800 business leaders.

Building on the success of editions hosted in London, Hamburg, and New York, the Dubai Business Forum continues to advance Dubai Chambers’ role in strengthening cross-border economic cooperation and opening new investment horizons between Dubai and leading global markets.