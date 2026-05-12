Al Mudheef Centre achieves full Joint Commission International accreditation

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination announced that Al Mudeef Centre, affiliated with the authority and operated by Cambridge Medical Group, has been awarded full and unconditional accreditation by Joint Commission International (JCI), the globally recognised gold standard in healthcare quality and patient safety.

This prestigious accreditation places Al Mudeef Centre among a distinguished group of specialised healthcare institutions worldwide, following its successful completion of a comprehensive evaluation of operational systems covering clinical care quality, governance efficiency, safety standards, and international operational excellence.

The accreditation contributes to enhancing service efficiency, strengthening patient safety, reducing medical risks, improving internal operational processes, promoting a culture of continuous improvement, and reinforcing the readiness of medical and administrative teams.

It also strengthens community and stakeholder confidence while reinforcing the centre’s position as a leading institution in delivering specialised and integrated healthcare services for People of Determination locally and internationally.

This achievement reflects the success of the strategic partnership between the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Cambridge Health Group, which is founded on delivering integrated, people-centred services that meet the needs of People of Determination.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, emphasised that this accreditation represents a global testament to the quality of the healthcare system provided in Abu Dhabi.

He noted that it reflects the authority’s commitment to adopting international best practices and providing a comprehensive and safe care environment that empowers people of Determination and enhances their quality of life.

Dr. Ahmad Al Khayer, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Rehabilitation Medicine at Cambridge Medical Group – UAE, stated that obtaining full and unconditional JCI accreditation reflects an advanced level of institutional excellence and demonstrates a strong commitment to a culture of quality and patient safety.

He praised the strategic partnership with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination as a successful model of integration in delivering specialised care services according to the highest international standards.

Fatima Al Hashemi, Director of Al Mudeef Centre, stated that the centre is a specialised long-term care facility that provides permanent residential services for People of Determination within a comprehensive healthcare and rehabilitation system, supervised by a multidisciplinary team committed to delivering safe and holistic care in accordance with the highest quality standards.

She explained that the centre offers a comprehensive range of services addressing residents’ health, psychological, and social needs, including continuous nursing care, medical and functional rehabilitation programmes, as well as social and recreational rehabilitation activities.

Al Hashemi further affirmed that Al Mudeef Centre’s achievement of JCI accreditation marks a pivotal milestone in its journey of excellence, as JCI is regarded as the global gold standard in healthcare quality and patient safety.

The JCI is considered one of the world’s leading organisations specialising in healthcare accreditation, based on rigorous standards focused on quality of care, patient safety, and continuous institutional performance improvement.