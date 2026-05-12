Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billion in April

SHARJAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah’s real estate sector recorded transactions worth AED3.5 billion in April 2026, through 15,669 transactions across the emirate, according to data issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The total traded area in sales transactions reached approximately 13 million square feet, reflecting the stability of Sharjah’s real estate market.

The real estate sector in Sharjah is witnessing a state of stability driven by a range of integrated factors that have strengthened the emirate’s appeal as an investment destination.

Flexible government policies and supportive legislation have contributed to providing a stable regulatory environment that encourages long-term investment. In addition, major development projects and well-planned urban expansion have played a key role in sustaining market activity and attracting both local and foreign capital.

According to the data, title deed transactions recorded 8,710 transactions, representing 55.6 percent of total transactions, followed by ownership certificate transactions with 5,291 transactions (33.8 percent).

Initial sales contract transactions totalled 936 transactions (6 percent), while mortgage transactions recorded 443 transactions (2.8 percent with a value of AED651 million). Valuation transactions were 289, representing 1.8 percent of total transactions.

Sales transactions were carried out across 115 areas in Sharjah, covering residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties. A total of 1,537 land transactions were recorded, while 790 transactions involved subdivided units, and 348 transactions involved built-in land.

The highest real estate transaction recorded during April was in “Industrial Area 4,” involving a built-in land worth AED30 million. Meanwhile, “Al Majaz 1” recorded the highest mortgage transaction involving a land with a value of AED153 million.

The report indicated that the total number of sales transactions in Sharjah reached 2,675.

In detail, the total number of sales transactions in Sharjah City reached 2,004 transactions. “Muwaileh Commercial” ranked the highest with 447 transactions, followed by “Mezairah” with 238 transactions, then “Rodhat Al Sidr” with 136 transactions, and “Al Sehma” with 131 transactions.

In terms of trading value, “Muwaileh Commercial” ranked first with AED448.5 million, followed by “Al Menhaz” with AED213 million, “Al Sajaa Industrial” with AED205.7 million, and “Tilal” with AED191.9 million.

In the Central Region, 613 sales transactions were recorded, most of which were in “Al Belaida” with 366 transactions, which also recorded the highest trading value at AED176.4 million.

In the Eastern Region (Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Dibba Al Hisn), a total of 58 sales transactions were recorded. Al Mudeife was the highest in terms of the number of transactions and trading value with 20 transactions and AED29.9 million in trading value.