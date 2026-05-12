Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to showcase 500 publications at 'Doha Book Fair'

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) will participate in the 35th Doha International Book Fair, taking place from 14th to 23rd May 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, where it will showcase over 500 publications, including 100 new titles.

The centre’s pavilion offers visitors a comprehensive platform where intellectuals and reading enthusiasts can explore the latest publications and translations across diverse fields of knowledge, including literature, science, philosophy, history, and children’s books.

These titles are drawn from the ALC’s flagship projects, such as the Kalima Project for Translation, the Esdarat project for Arabic publishing, and the Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies, among others.

The centre's participation aligns with its objectives to strengthen the presence of the Arabic language and revitalise the Arab cultural and intellectual creative movement by spotlighting its new programmes, initiatives, and flagship publications.

The ALC also aims to explore prospects for collaboration with stakeholders in the book industry and the fields of publishing, translation, and creative content, while keeping abreast of the latest developments in publishing technologies.

The 35th Doha International Book Fair will bring together participants from 36 countries, represented by 515 publishing houses and entities across 910 pavilions.

The event is regarded as one of the region’s leading cultural gatherings, attracting publishers, writers, intellectuals and readers through a broad programme of cultural initiatives and activities.