UAE Cyber Security Council, CPX launch ‘UAE Cyber Factory’

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC), in collaboration with its national strategic cybersecurity partner CPX Holding, announced the launch of the ‘UAE Cyber Factory’ to strengthen the nation’s digital leadership and reinforce its cyber sovereignty.

As cyber threats continue to evolve in scale and complexity, the initiative is set to enhance the country’s ability to anticipate, detect and respond to increasingly sophisticated attacks targeting both institutions and individuals.

With more than 800,000 daily cyberattacks recorded in recent months, as per the UAE Cyber Security Council, the urgency to build robust and adaptive defences has become critical to safeguarding national infrastructure and public trust.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said that the launch of the UAE Cyber Factory signals a new phase of leadership, positioning the UAE as a global hub for advanced cybersecurity and a digital power shaping the future of the industry.

“In the face of rising global challenges, the UAE stands as a leading model that not only protects but also innovates and leads by developing advanced technologies capable of detecting, preventing and deterring cyber threats effectively,” he added.

The UAE Cyber Factory will design, build and scale the next generation of cybersecurity capabilities through the design of advanced programmes, technologies and systems powered by AI, enabling the UAE to address rapidly evolving cyber threats with greater speed and precision.

The factory will also serve as a fully sovereign integrated ecosystem that empowers the nation with end-to-end ownership of its cybersecurity capabilities, enhances digital independence and strengthens its readiness to proactively counter cyber threats.

Through this initiative, CSC and CPX aim to create a fundamental shift in the UAE’s cybersecurity landscape, aligning with the country’s ambition to design, develop and produce globally competitive cybersecurity solutions locally.

Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX, said that the UAE Cyber Factory marks a major step toward a sovereign, future-ready cybersecurity ecosystem. It brings together local talent, advanced engineering and innovation built in the UAE.

“By enabling end-to-end capabilities and strengthening national ownership of digital defences, it will help create a secure and resilient environment for government, businesses and citizens,” he added.