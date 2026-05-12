Al Dhabi Women’s Ice Hockey Team crowned champions of 'Mega Ice Hockey 5' in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Dhabi Women’s Ice Hockey Team won the “Mega Ice Hockey 5” Women’s Tournament held in Hong Kong after defeating hosts Wheho Elite Hong Kong in the final with a dramatic golden goal.

Al Dhabi delivered an outstanding performance throughout the tournament, overcoming five teams to secure the Women’s Division A title in a competition featuring leading clubs from across Asia.

Team Manager Khalid Al Habsi praised the team’s performance, saying tactical discipline, teamwork and consistency were key to the title-winning campaign.

He also commended the continued support of the Abu Dhabi Winter Games Club, saying the achievement reflects the rapid development of women’s ice hockey in the UAE and its growing ability to compete at the continental level.