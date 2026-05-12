Sharjah Ruler receives UNICEF child-friendly certificate renewal

SHARJAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received the certificate renewing Sharjah’s status as a Child Friendly City from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday.

This came during H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan’s meeting with Lana Al Wreikat, Director of UNICEF for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre in University City.

The Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the delegation, stressing that Sharjah has been working for decades on its various programmes in different fields. These efforts follow practical plans to support families and care for mothers and children. H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan believes that building a strong society starts with raising children the right way and providing them with a good upbringing.

The Sharjah Ruler praised the work with international organisations that support children and families. This includes the UNICEF, which helps Sharjah build its capabilities. It also helps push its programmes to reach high international standards and achieve all the goals set for children and families. He also commended the efforts of all authorities and institutions in Sharjah to maintain achievements related to children and families.

The meeting covered various topics about Sharjah's projects and programmes for children, highlighting the importance of meeting top standards for child-friendly practices.

The meeting also reviewed UNICEF's plans and programmes, as well as its global efforts. It stressed the need for communication and cooperation among organisations focused on childhood development, which helps improve and develop their programmes.

Lana Al Wreikat congratulated the Ruler of Sharjah on the recognition certificate, which reflects Sharjah’s strong commitment to prioritising children's rights and well-being in forming new policies, improving their role as partners in society, and addressing their changing needs in a changing world.

Al Wreikat highlighted that Sharjah has succeeded in engaging children and teenagers in community projects and local discussions, which helps shape policies that better reflect their needs and aspirations.

She mentioned that UNICEF is proud of its partnership with Sharjah and eager to build on it, making Sharjah an inspiring example, both regionally and globally, which allows every child to reach their full potential and contribute to their community.

At the end of the meeting, Al Wreikat thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his generous hospitality and praised his vision and ongoing work to support childhood programmes in education, maternal and family care, and various activities.

Following Sharjah’s designation as a "Child and Family Friendly Emirate" in November 2025, and in line with the "Year of the Family 2026," renewing the certificate shows the emirate's dedication to building a family-focused environment.

This celebration boosts Sharjah’s status as a global destination. It has the resources to promote family policies and effective programmes that support a bright, sustainable future for children and families within a complete care system.

Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority and the Chairman of Sharjah Healthcare City; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Dr Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Chairman of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre; and Amal Ahmed Al Qatari, Director of the Sharjah Health Authority, along with several senior officials, attended the meeting.