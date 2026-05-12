Sharjah Ruler attends Sharjah Health, UNICEF agreement signing

SHARJAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed on Tuesday the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Sharjah Health Authority and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

Dr Abdulaziz Saeed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, and Lana Al Wreikat, Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, signed the agreement.​

The agreement aims to improve cooperation in protecting children's rights, share technical and statistical expertise, and launch field initiatives that serve the community directly and in a lasting way.

The signing of this agreement builds on the initial memorandum of understanding signed in November 2018. This earlier agreement helped solidify Sharjah's role as a model environment, offering future generations the best chances for growth and empowerment. It also supports the emirate's efforts to create a complete community system that guarantees the well-being of children and their families.​

Under the agreement, Sharjah will work to develop and implement strategies that address the rights of children of different nationalities, age groups and abilities, as part of enhancing its position as the first child-friendly city in the region.​

The agreement aims to meet the shared goals of both parties by backing Sharjah’s application for accreditation in the UNICEF Child-Friendly Cities Initiative. It focuses on improving local governance to better respond to children’s needs and incorporate their views.

The agreement also includes sharing research and guidance on the initiative, offering training and technical support, creating effective monitoring and evaluation methods, and showcasing existing collaboration through the website and media platforms.

​According to the agreement, the two parties will work to carry out the plan on a specific timetable. They will also gather relevant data to track any challenges, ensure goal achievement, and improve coordination between parties.