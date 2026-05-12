UAE condemns hijacking of oil tanker, affirms full solidarity with Arab Republic of Egypt

ABU DHABI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned the hijacking of an oil tanker off the coast of Yemen carrying a number of Egyptian sailors, which was subsequently taken into Somali territorial waters. The UAE affirmed that such criminal acts constitute a direct threat to maritime security and the safety of international trade routes.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Egypt and with the families of the abducted sailors, affirming its support for all efforts aimed at ensuring their safety and securing their release. The Ministry also underscored the importance of intensifying international efforts to combat piracy and organised crime in vital maritime corridors.

Furthermore, the Ministry stressed that the security of maritime navigation constitutes a fundamental pillar of global economic stability and international trade.

In this regard, the UAE reiterated its call for enhanced regional and international cooperation to safeguard commercial vessels, ensure the safety of their crews, and preserve the security and stability of maritime navigation.