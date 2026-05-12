RAK Motor and Bike Festival to bring over 60 international companies in October

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Motor and Bike Festival will be held from 16th to 18th October 2026 at the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre, bringing together a range of rare, luxury and high-performance vehicles alongside live motorcycle shows and interactive experiences.

More than 60 international, Gulf and local companies are expected to participate, showcasing global automotive and motorcycle brands, new models and emerging technologies.

The festival will also feature interactive driving experiences for cars and motorcycles, reinforcing its role as a platform for the automotive and motorcycle sector.

Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, said that the motor and motorcycle exhibitions hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre rank among the largest exhibitions in the Middle East. He said the event contributes to positioning Ras Al Khaimah among destinations hosting international motor exhibitions.

The exhibition will feature exclusive events showcasing modern, sports, classic, and modified cars, in addition to the latest motorcycles, including modified and customised models. It will also serve as a platform to encourage international, Gulf, and local companies to participate and explore new markets.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the exhibition combines innovation, entertainment and the latest developments in the automotive and motorcycle industries at both local and international levels.

He added that the event is expected to attract strong attendance from families, car enthusiasts and motorcycle fans.