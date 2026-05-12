GDRFA Dubai launches 'Innovation and Future Readiness Charter'

DUBAI, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has launched the “Innovation and Future Readiness Charter” to strengthen institutional innovation and enhance preparedness for rapid digital transformation.

The charter was unveiled during an official ceremony attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai; Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General, along with senior officials and work teams.

The initiative aligns with the UAE and Dubai’s strategic goals to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, while promoting agile and proactive government models based on innovation and continuous development.

GDRFA Dubai said the charter supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the “We the UAE 2031” vision, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most future-ready cities.

The charter establishes an institutional framework aimed at embedding innovation and future readiness within the organisation through research and development, knowledge production, collaborative innovation and talent empowerment.

It also seeks to strengthen partnerships with government and private sector entities, academic institutions, research centres and startups.

The charter further focuses on sustaining innovation as a core part of institutional culture, fostering a flexible and creativity-driven work environment, and reinforcing intellectual integrity and intellectual property protection, thereby establishing a government model built on knowledge, readiness, and continuous development, while enhancing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading hubs for creative and innovative minds.

In remarks during the launch ceremony, Lieutenant General Al Marri said innovation had become a key pillar in building governments capable of adapting to change and anticipating future developments.

“The launch of the Innovation and Future Readiness Charter reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to continuing the development of a flexible and proactive government model that places people first, while strengthening our ability to transform ideas into reality in ways that support quality of life, elevate customer experience, and enhance Dubai’s global competitiveness," he added.