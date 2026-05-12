RAKEZ ties up with A&A Associate to support business continuity

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 12th May, 2026 (WAM) -- RAKEZ has joined forces with A&A Associate to provide its growing business community with access to services, including will drafting and succession planning, designed to support long-term business continuity and asset protection.

The agreement was signed by RAKEZ Chief Commercial Officer Anas Hijjawi, and A&A Associates Founder and CEO Robin Philip, at Compass Coworking Centre.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners strengthen their business operations and long-term legacy planning through structured legal and advisory support.

Through the partnership, RAKEZ clients will gain access to a range of services, including comprehensive will drafting, succession planning, asset protection advisory, and Power of Attorney support. These services are designed to help business owners safeguard their interests, facilitate smoother business and wealth transitions, and better navigate relevant UAE legal requirements.

“Sustainable growth is defined not just by how businesses expand, but by how well they are prepared for the future," said RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad. "As our investor community evolves, there is a growing focus on long-term resilience and legacy planning."

A&A Associate Group CEO Robin said, “Through our partnership with RAKEZ, we are enabling business owners to access structured and compliant succession planning solutions that help safeguard what they have built and ensure a smooth transition for the future.”

A&A Associate LLC is a UAE-based consultancy providing business setup, corporate structuring, tax advisory, and legal support services. The company supports businesses across various stages of growth with solutions focused on operational efficiency, compliance, and long-term sustainability.